New documentary "Method Sampling: How We Can Build the Future Together" an Ensemble Mik Nawooj production presented by Cinema Libre Studio

The new documentary film, “Method Sampling: How to Build the Future Together” premiered at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival in early November and won the fest’s award for Best Music Documentary. The film is now available to rent or buy on a number of online platforms.

Directed by Josh Nesmith and Matthew Boman, “Method Sampling: How to Build the Future Together” follows Ensemble Mik Nawooj and founder JooWan Kim on tour around the world and unearths practitioners of method sampling. Marc Brew, a disabled choreographer who revolutionized modern dance, William Padilla-Brown a self-taught Black mycologist who wrote the first books on Cordyceps cultivation, and Abel Zimmerman Zyl, a tiny house builder with a shipbuilding background who looks at houses as inverted boats. In addition, Joowan Kim meets the Italian Critical Theorist, Fabio Vighi, to explore how Method Sampling may allow society to overcome the challenges it faces today.

We were joined by filmmaker Josh Nesmith and Ensemble Mik Nawooj Founder, Artistic Director, composer, and performer JooWan Kim.