Drag performance artist Thorgy Thor emcee's Pride Center of the Capital Region Gala tonight

Tonight at Franklin Plaza in Troy, New York, the Pride Center of the Capital Region is hosting their 2023 Gala: Amplifying Queer Voices of All Ages. The event will include music drag performances, a silent auction, and dinner. New York City based drag performance artist, event host, TV personality, and professional musician Thorgy Thor is coming to town to host and emcee the event.

Thorgy was a contestant on the Emmy award winning show Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 8 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 3. She has also appeared on Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle," "Vice," "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and is a cast member of Dragnificent! Thorgy and the Thorchestra, in which Thorgy plays violin, viola, and cello has played with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. and Canada.