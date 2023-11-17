© 2023
The Roundtable

Drag performance artist Thorgy Thor emcee's Pride Center of the Capital Region Gala tonight

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
Artwork for 2023 Price Center Gala ft. Thorgy Thor

Tonight at Franklin Plaza in Troy, New York, the Pride Center of the Capital Region is hosting their 2023 Gala: Amplifying Queer Voices of All Ages. The event will include music drag performances, a silent auction, and dinner. New York City based drag performance artist, event host, TV personality, and professional musician Thorgy Thor is coming to town to host and emcee the event.

Thorgy was a contestant on the Emmy award winning show Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 8 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 3. She has also appeared on Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle," "Vice," "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and is a cast member of Dragnificent! Thorgy and the Thorchestra, in which Thorgy plays violin, viola, and cello has played with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. and Canada.

The Roundtable drag queendragperformance artclownfashionlgbtqai+Pride Center of the Capital Regiongalafundraiser
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
