"The internet’s dog mom," Jen Golbeck, discusses new book "The Purest Bond"

Dogs have been considered people’s best friend for thousands of years, but never has the relationship between humans and their canine companions been as vitally important as it is today.

With all of the seismic shifts in today’s world, rates of anxiety and depression have been skyrocketing, and people have been turning to their dogs for solace and stability. Amidst these dire realities, something wonderful has taken shape. In the United States alone, dog adoptions doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people have brought furry friends into their lives for the first time or seized this opportunity to deepen the connections they already have, they are looking to understand how owning a dog can change their lives. Now, "The Purest Bond" explores the benefits our dogs can have on our physical, emotional, cognitive, and social well-being, often without our realizing it.

About the authors:

Jen Golbeck is the “internet’s dog mom” and creator of the social media sensation The Golden Ratio. A professor at the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, she is a popular science communicator on issues related to her research on social media and dogs. Her TED Talks have been viewed by millions and she is a popular keynote speaker who has appeared on NPR, The 11th Hour, and more. Her writing has appeared in Slate, The Atlantic, Psychology Today, and Wired. She and her husband rescue golden retrievers who are senior or who have special medical needs and give them a safe and comfortable life.

Stacey Colino is an award-winning writer specializing in health and psychological issues. Her writing has appeared in US News & World Report, The Washington Post, Newsweek, Parade, National Geographic, and more. She is the coauthor of numerous books, including Count Down, Emotional Inflammation, and Disease Proof. Stacey is a lifelong dog lover and has owned three rescue dogs.