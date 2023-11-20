Ben Goldfarb discusses new book on road ecology at Oblong Books on 11/21

As our planet’s road network continues to grow exponentially, the science of road ecology has become increasingly vital. Tomorrow, journalist Ben Goldfarb will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to discuss his new book "Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet."

Ben Goldfarb is the author of "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter," winner of the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. His writing has appeared in the Atlantic, National Geographic, the New York Times, and many other publications, and has been anthologized in The Best American Science and Nature Writing.