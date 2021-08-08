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Hawaii faces a growing plastic waste problem. Recycling is expensive and difficult on the islands, and discarded fishing nets (the largest source of Hawaii’s marine debris) continue to wash ashore and drift in surrounding waters. Researchers are now exploring an innovative way to tackle both challenges at the same time by turning discarded plastics into roads.
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As our planet’s road network continues to grow exponentially, the science of road ecology has become increasingly vital. Tomorrow, journalist Ben Goldfarb will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to discuss his new book "Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet."
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Monday night, the smallest community in Berkshire County gathered for a special town meeting. Mount Washington, Massachusetts calls itself the Town Among…
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Last week, President Trump met with Democratic Congressional leaders concerning infrastructure. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the…
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A group of construction contractors, labor unions, local transportation officials and business groups have banded together to encourage state lawmakers in…
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Janette Sadik-Khan is one of the world’s foremost authorities on transportation and urban transformation. During her time as New York City’s…
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Physical infrastructure in the United States is crumbling. The American Society of Civil Engineers has, in its latest report, given American roads and…
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By and large, the nation’s roads and bridges are in bad shape.In today’s Congressional Corner, Connecticut Representative Elizabeth Esty tells WAMC’s Alan…
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The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is hearing testimony today on transportation priorities and funding from state and local…
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HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's governor has ordered all roads closed until further notice, expanding a limited travel ban issued Friday afternoon,…