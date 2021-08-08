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As our planet’s road network continues to grow exponentially, the science of road ecology has become increasingly vital. Tomorrow, journalist Ben Goldfarb will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to discuss his new book "Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet."
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Suzanne Simard is one of the world's leading forest ecologist who forever changed how people view trees and their connections to one another and to other…
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Why spend countless hours indoors in front of screens when being in nature feels so good? In learning why and how to nurture our emotional connection with…
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In his new book, "Eager," environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb reveals that our modern idea of what a healthy landscape looks like and how it functions…
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From the California drought, to the Oroville Dam flood, to the drilling of the Dakota Access Pipeline - environmental and humanitarian issues are at the…
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For a long time, veteran environmental journalist Fred Pearce thought in stark terms about invasive species: they were the evil interlopers spoiling…
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John Wheeler, President of the Berkshire Count Mycological Society, is searching for volunteers to assist in an effort to catalog species of wild…
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A large tree in a small Berkshire town may hold the key to finding the cure to a disease that has deforested suburban landscapes for decades.Jim…