The Roundtable

Albany Symphony presents a program of Daugherty, Tchaikovsky, and The Blue Danube at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

By Joe Donahue
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
ASO artwork for 2023 Strauss, Daugherty, Tchaikovsky concert
provided

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony, led by Music Director David Alan Miller will present a concert this weekend that includes one of the most beloved works in the repertory and a soon-to-be new favorite “dance symphony” evoking early rock ‘n’ roll at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The concert on Saturday the 11th begins at 7:30pm and the concert on Sunday the 12th at 3:00pm.

The concert will feature “The Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss Jr., Symphony No. 3 by Tchaikovsky and Grammy Award Winning Composer Michael Daugherty’s pieces - “Last Dance at the Surf,” and “To the New World.”

To tell us more, we welcome ASO Music Director and Conductor David Alan Miller and Composer Michael Daugherty.

The Roundtable albany symphonyAlbany Symphony Orchestracomposerclassical musicTroy Savings Bank Music HalltchaikovskyStraussmichael daughertyDavid Alan Miller
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
