Albany Symphony presents a program of Daugherty, Tchaikovsky, and The Blue Danube at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony, led by Music Director David Alan Miller will present a concert this weekend that includes one of the most beloved works in the repertory and a soon-to-be new favorite “dance symphony” evoking early rock ‘n’ roll at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The concert on Saturday the 11th begins at 7:30pm and the concert on Sunday the 12th at 3:00pm.

The concert will feature “The Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss Jr., Symphony No. 3 by Tchaikovsky and Grammy Award Winning Composer Michael Daugherty’s pieces - “Last Dance at the Surf,” and “To the New World.”

To tell us more, we welcome ASO Music Director and Conductor David Alan Miller and Composer Michael Daugherty.