Vocal supergroup säje at Spa Little Theater 11/11

The Grammy nominated vocal supergroup, säje, is the brainchild of vocalist/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, and Erin Bentlage. Born out of close friendship and deep admiration, these world-renowned artists, composers, and arrangers have come together to explore, create, and celebrate the music that moves them. Their debut album is now out.

The band explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals.

They will be performing at the Spa Little Theatre on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m. and we welcome Sara Gazarek to The Roundtable.