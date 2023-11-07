© 2023
The Roundtable

Vocal supergroup säje at Spa Little Theater 11/11

By Joe Donahue
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
säje
Lauren Desberg
/
säjevoices.com
säje

The Grammy nominated vocal supergroup, säje, is the brainchild of vocalist/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, and Erin Bentlage. Born out of close friendship and deep admiration, these world-renowned artists, composers, and arrangers have come together to explore, create, and celebrate the music that moves them. Their debut album is now out.

The band explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals.

They will be performing at the Spa Little Theatre on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m. and we welcome Sara Gazarek to The Roundtable.

The Roundtable Spa Little TheaterSPACSaratoga Springsvocal ensembleJazzcontemporary music
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
