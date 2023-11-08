Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA celebrates 100 years of W.W. Norton & Company on 11/9

To mark the 100th anniversary of W. W. Norton & Company and to cheer Odyssey Bookshop’s 60th anniversary, Norton’s former chairman and president Drake McFeely will discuss his new book, "Books That Live: Norton’s First One Hundred Years," in conversation tomorrow night with current chairman and president Julia Reidhead.

Of the many major publishers born during the 1920s, all independent at birth, only one remains so today, owned wholly by those who work there, and only one remains committed to publishing for both general readers and students. That publisher is W. W. Norton & Company, Inc., founded in 1923.

