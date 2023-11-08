© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA celebrates 100 years of W.W. Norton & Company on 11/9

By Joe Donahue
Published November 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
Artwork for Norton @ 100 event at Odyssey Bookshop
provided

To mark the 100th anniversary of W. W. Norton & Company and to cheer Odyssey Bookshop’s 60th anniversary, Norton’s former chairman and president Drake McFeely will discuss his new book, "Books That Live: Norton’s First One Hundred Years," in conversation tomorrow night with current chairman and president Julia Reidhead.

Of the many major publishers born during the 1920s, all independent at birth, only one remains so today, owned wholly by those who work there, and only one remains committed to publishing for both general readers and students. That publisher is W. W. Norton & Company, Inc., founded in 1923.

On Thursday, November 9 at 7 PM at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA will celebrate 100 years of W.W. Norton & Company. Again, the new book is: Books that Live. We welcome author and former chairman and president Drake McFeely and Julia Reidhead, current Norton chairman and president.

Tags
The Roundtable odyssey bookshopsouth hadleypublishercentennialbooks
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/8/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Wall Street investment banker Mark Wittman.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • Tank and the Bangas
    The Roundtable
    Tank and the Bangas at Skidmore
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, November 10 Tank and the Bangas will perform at the Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, and the night before, Tarriona “Tank” Ball will read from her debut poetry collection “Vulnerable AF” in the Payne Room at The Tang, also of course, on the Skidmore Campus.
  • säje
    The Roundtable
    Vocal supergroup säje at Spa Little Theater 11/11
    Joe Donahue
    The Grammy nominated vocal supergroup, säje, is the brainchild of vocalist/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, and Erin Bentlage. Born out of close friendship and deep admiration, these world-renowned artists, composers, and arrangers have come together to explore, create, and celebrate the music that moves them. Their debut album is now out.The band explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals.They will be performing at the Spa Little Theatre on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m. and we welcome Sara Gazarek to The Roundtable.
Load More