The Roundtable

"The Core of an Onion" by Mark Kurlansky

By Joe Donahue
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
Book cover for "The Core of an Onion" by Mark Kurlansky

From the New York Times-bestselling author of "Cod" and "Salt," Mark Kurlansky’s new book, "The Core of an Onion," takes a look at the cultural, historical, and gastronomical layers of one of the world's most beloved culinary staples-featuring original illustrations and recipes from around the world.

Flourishing in just about every climate and culture around the world, onions have provided the essential basis not only for sautés, stews, and sauces, but for medicines, metaphors, and folklore. Now they're Kurlansky's most flavorful infatuation yet as he sets out to explore how and why the crop reigns from Italy to India and everywhere in between.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
