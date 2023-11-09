"The Core of an Onion" by Mark Kurlansky

From the New York Times-bestselling author of "Cod" and "Salt," Mark Kurlansky’s new book, "The Core of an Onion," takes a look at the cultural, historical, and gastronomical layers of one of the world's most beloved culinary staples-featuring original illustrations and recipes from around the world.

Flourishing in just about every climate and culture around the world, onions have provided the essential basis not only for sautés, stews, and sauces, but for medicines, metaphors, and folklore. Now they're Kurlansky's most flavorful infatuation yet as he sets out to explore how and why the crop reigns from Italy to India and everywhere in between.