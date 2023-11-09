Voice Theatre presents "Refugee Stories" by by Bertolt Brecht and others 11/9-11/18

Voice Theatre is presenting "Refugee Stories" - true stories of undocumented, unaccompanied refugees developed in Voice Theatre Workshops, stories of exclusion by Kingston High School Students and the writings of Bertolt Brecht set to live music and song with Klezmer musician Margot Leverett. Performances will run tonight – November 18.

To tell us more – we welcome student at Kingston High School Mia Farraro, Klezmer musician and performer Margot Leverett, and Voice Theatre Artistic Director and Director Shauna Kanter.