The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
• “Our Strangers” by Lydia Davis (event October 14 at 2pm at St Gregory's Church, Woodstock, NY)

• “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America” by Heather Cox Richardson

• “Land of Milk and Honey” by C Pam Zhang

• “Death Drop” by Greg Herren

• “Edenville” by Sam Rebelein (event October 15 at 2pm at Graveside Variety Woodstock, NY)

• “Lou Reed: King of New York” by Will Hermes. (event October 22 2023 at 2pm in conversation with Lucy Sante at Graveside Variety, Woodstock)

• “The Shining” by Dorothea Lasky

• “Family Meal” by Bryan Washington

• “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” by Dolly Parton with Holly George Warren and Rebecca Seaver. (event October 22 at 4pm at Upstate Films)

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
