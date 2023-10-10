Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

• “Our Strangers” by Lydia Davis (event October 14 at 2pm at St Gregory's Church, Woodstock, NY)

• “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America” by Heather Cox Richardson

• “Land of Milk and Honey” by C Pam Zhang

• “Death Drop” by Greg Herren

• “Edenville” by Sam Rebelein (event October 15 at 2pm at Graveside Variety Woodstock, NY)

• “Lou Reed: King of New York” by Will Hermes. (event October 22 2023 at 2pm in conversation with Lucy Sante at Graveside Variety, Woodstock)

• “The Shining” by Dorothea Lasky

• “Family Meal” by Bryan Washington

• “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” by Dolly Parton with Holly George Warren and Rebecca Seaver. (event October 22 at 4pm at Upstate Films)

