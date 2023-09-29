Vienna Teng at Caffè Lena 9/29-10/1

Starting on Sept. 29th, singer/songwriter, Vienna Teng will be at Caffè Lena in Saratoga for three consecutive nights. Teng, a classically trained pianist who composes in a dazzling, cinematic style she likes to call chamber-folk, is sure to light up the stage.

Together with Teng’s captivating live performances and online presence, her work has built a devoted following across generations and continents. Vienna returned to academia in 2010 to study environmental sustainability, which led to a new career working on climate change, energy and waste issues.

In 2022, she launched a “music x climate action” community on Patreon, combining monthly livestream shows with Zoom climate action sessions, and hosting workshops.