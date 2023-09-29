© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Vienna Teng at Caffè Lena 9/29-10/1

By Joe Donahue
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Vienna Teng at Alex Wong's Angelhouse South studio
Karen Shih
/
provided/FB
Vienna Teng at Alex Wong's Angelhouse South studio

Starting on Sept. 29th, singer/songwriter, Vienna Teng will be at Caffè Lena in Saratoga for three consecutive nights. Teng, a classically trained pianist who composes in a dazzling, cinematic style she likes to call chamber-folk, is sure to light up the stage.

Together with Teng’s captivating live performances and online presence, her work has built a devoted following across generations and continents. Vienna returned to academia in 2010 to study environmental sustainability, which led to a new career working on climate change, energy and waste issues.

In 2022, she launched a “music x climate action” community on Patreon, combining monthly livestream shows with Zoom climate action sessions, and hosting workshops.

Tags
The Roundtable musiccaffe lenasaratogaconcertClimate actionclimate crisissinger-songwriter
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More