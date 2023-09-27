© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Steve Sheinkin and Kōdo Kimura at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga 9/29

By Joe Donahue
Published September 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Book covers for Yukie's Island and The Impossible Escape
Macmillan

Three-time National Book Award finalist and Newbery Honor author Steve Sheinkin will be joined by debut illustrator Kōdo Kimura to celebrate the release of two new books on Friday, September 29 at the Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York.

"Yukie’s Island: My Family's World War II Story" is a moving picture book autobiography about a family’s resilience and path to healing after the devastation of war. "Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Europe" is a true story of two Jewish teenagers racing against time during the Holocaust—one in hiding in Hungary, and the other in Auschwitz, plotting escape.

Steve Sheinkin is the acclaimed author of nonfiction histories, including "Fallout," "Undefeated," "Born to Fly," "The Port Chicago 50," and "Bomb." His accolades include a Newbery Honor, three Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards, and three National Book Award finalist honors.

Tags
The Roundtable northshire bookstoreWorld War IIJapaneuropesteve sheinkinSaratoga Springs
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand - official photo
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Kirsten Gillibrand
    Ian Pickus
    A government shutdown appears to be looming. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This conversation was recorded September 20.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/27/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    "Maestros & Monsters" by Robert Boyers
    Joe Donahue
    Robert Boyers, the founder and editor of Salmagundi Magazine, Director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute, and a professor at Skidmore College, will be here to discuss his newest book, Maestros & Monsters: Days & Nights with Susan Sontag & George Steiner, a dual portrait, built around intense friendships.
  • The Roundtable
    Woodstock Film Festival presents Matthew Modine's new short film "I am What You Imagine"
    Joe Donahue
    Matthew Modine’s new short film “I Am What You Imagine” is a sensual exploration of the unexplainable. Featuring the voice talents of Ruby Modine and longtime Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali (in his final performance), the film uses sound, music, and expressionistic imagery to take viewers on a journey of the heart and mind. The film will be shown at this weekend’s Woodstock Film Festival.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/26/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Investigative Reporter and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report's J.P. Miller, and Wall Street investment banker Mark Wittman.
Load More