Steve Sheinkin and Kōdo Kimura at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga 9/29

Three-time National Book Award finalist and Newbery Honor author Steve Sheinkin will be joined by debut illustrator Kōdo Kimura to celebrate the release of two new books on Friday, September 29 at the Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York.

"Yukie’s Island: My Family's World War II Story" is a moving picture book autobiography about a family’s resilience and path to healing after the devastation of war. "Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Europe" is a true story of two Jewish teenagers racing against time during the Holocaust—one in hiding in Hungary, and the other in Auschwitz, plotting escape.

Steve Sheinkin is the acclaimed author of nonfiction histories, including "Fallout," "Undefeated," "Born to Fly," "The Port Chicago 50," and "Bomb." His accolades include a Newbery Honor, three Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards, and three National Book Award finalist honors.