The Roundtable

Adams Theater Fall Festival 10/6-10/8

By Joe Donahue
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
adamstheater.org

The Adams, Massachusetts RambleFest will be happening next weekend and you can also take in The Adams Theater Fall Festival, a weekend full of music, comedy, history, and a circus!

Highlights include: a play reading of "United States v. Susan B. Anthony" on Friday, October 6 at 4 p.m. In November 1872, Susan B. Anthony attempted to vote in Rochester, New York, where only men could vote legally. "United States v. Susan B. Anthony" dramatizes the criminal trial that resulted from her audacious attempt.

And at 7:30 a concert from Whiskey City - a band best known for their high energy performances. Born and raised in Berkshire County, some of these artists have been performing together since they were kids, and have supported many famous acts over their careers.

Founding Executive and Artistic Director Yina Moore joins us.

Adamscomedymusiccircus
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
