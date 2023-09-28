Berkshire Botanical Garden's 2023 Harvest Festival

Berkshire Botanical Garden’s annual Harvest Festival, an iconic Berkshire event dating back to their founding, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 7-8 at the Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The Harvest Festival will include continuous family entertainment; a giant tag sale, a botanical bakery serving sweets, treats, chili, and bisque, a beer garden presented by Barrington Brewery, food trucks, games, 50+ craft & food vendors, an obstacle course, hay rides, a huge plant sale, live music performances, and more!

Children’s activities include hayrides; pony rides; a haunted house; an obstacle course; giant bubbles; pumpkin painting; pumpkin tossing; a hay maze; hay rides provided by Meadow Farm Equipment; face painting; a hay jump; cider press and photo op; roving entertainment including live music and fire dancing performances! Plus, much more!

BBG’s Harvest Festival has earned a reputation for being a quintessential Berkshire family event. To tell us more, we welcome the Chair of BBG's Board of Trustees Matthew Larkin and co-Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson.

