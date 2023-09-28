© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Berkshire Botanical Garden's 2023 Harvest Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Provided

Berkshire Botanical Garden’s annual Harvest Festival, an iconic Berkshire event dating back to their founding, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 7-8 at the Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The Harvest Festival will include continuous family entertainment; a giant tag sale, a botanical bakery serving sweets, treats, chili, and bisque, a beer garden presented by Barrington Brewery, food trucks, games, 50+ craft & food vendors, an obstacle course, hay rides, a huge plant sale, live music performances, and more!

Children’s activities include hayrides; pony rides; a haunted house; an obstacle course; giant bubbles; pumpkin painting; pumpkin tossing; a hay maze; hay rides provided by Meadow Farm Equipment; face painting; a hay jump; cider press and photo op; roving entertainment including live music and fire dancing performances! Plus, much more!

BBG’s Harvest Festival has earned a reputation for being a quintessential Berkshire family event. To tell us more, we welcome the Chair of BBG's Board of Trustees Matthew Larkin and co-Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson.

Tags
The Roundtable harvestfestivalBerkshire Botanical GardengardenStockbridge
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More