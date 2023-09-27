Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort present the world premier of "Hard Candy & Misdemeanors" by Cris Eli Blak

Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort is co-presenting the world premiere of "Hard Candy & Misdemeanors" by Cris Eli Blak. The play unfolds over the span of a single day in the employee break room at Roxanne Brewer’s small-town convenience store, The Quickie Shop.

The play is directed by Troy Foundry Theatre company member Angelique Powell. She joins us along with playwright Cris Eli Blak (2023 Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative winner) and Emily Curro - Troy Foundry Theatre Producing Executive Director.