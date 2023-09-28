© 2023
The Roundtable

Little Falls Cheese Festival 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
The rich history of dairying in Central New York will be celebrated with the Little Falls Cheese Festival on Saturday, October 7th. The festival features over 120 different cheeses, plus locally made artisan foods and craft beverages.

From 1864 to 1870, Little Falls, New York was the largest cheese market…in the world.

We welcome: Abbey Woodcock, a cheesemonger with Callee 1945; Sharon Tomaselli of Cooperstown Cheese Company; and Teri Chace from The Little Falls Cheese Festival committee.

The Roundtable Cheeselittle falls cheese festivaldairy
