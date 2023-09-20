9/20/23 RT Panel

Peter Baker is the Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times and his wife and co-author Susan Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker. Their latest book is just out in paperback, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.""The Divider" offers the inside story of the four years when Donald Trump went to war with Washington, from the chaotic beginning to the violent finale – a lasting history of the full Trump presidency that also contains dozens of exclusive scoops and stories from behind the scenes in the White House from the absurd to the deadly serious.The new edition features a fresh afterword addressing Trump’s current efforts to return to the White House.**Please note: today's audio is from a back-up recording source and will sound different than usual.**

Listen • 23:35