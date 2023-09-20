© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marchetti, Krol finish in top two spots in preliminary Pittsfield mayoral race
The Roundtable

9/20/23 RT Panel

Published September 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer for the Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelvera eccarius-kellybob griffinTerry GipsonJay Jochnowitz
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/18/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.**Please note: today's audio is from a back-up recording source and will sound different than usual.**
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/19/23 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Book cover for "The Divider" by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
    The Roundtable
    "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021" by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
    Joe Donahue
    Peter Baker is the Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times and his wife and co-author Susan Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker. Their latest book is just out in paperback, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.""The Divider" offers the inside story of the four years when Donald Trump went to war with Washington, from the chaotic beginning to the violent finale – a lasting history of the full Trump presidency that also contains dozens of exclusive scoops and stories from behind the scenes in the White House from the absurd to the deadly serious.The new edition features a fresh afterword addressing Trump’s current efforts to return to the White House.**Please note: today's audio is from a back-up recording source and will sound different than usual.**
  • Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse, 9/15-9/24
    The Roundtable
    Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse through 9/24
    Joe Donahue
    Jane Kaczmarek may be a three-time Golden Globe nominee for playing Lois in the television series “Malcolm in the Middle,” but she considers theatre home. Over the past few years, she starred in "Long Day’s Journey Into Night" at the Geffen Playhouse and "The Roommate" and "Tell Me I’m Not Crazy" at Williamstown Theatre Festival. This month, she’ll play the Stage Manager in "Our Town" at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut through September 24.
Load More