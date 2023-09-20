9/20/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer for the Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.