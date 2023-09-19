© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published September 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT

The Woodstock Film Festival is getting ready for its 24th Anniversary, September 27 - October 1, 2023, to be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties, and online.

This year's festival is showcasing 28 feature narrative films and 26 feature documentaries by distinguished and emerging directors, with 9 World Premieres, 7 U.S. Premieres, 9 East Coast Premieres, and 16 New York Premieres, as well as 107 outstanding short live-action films, documentaries, animation, and music videos.

In addition, 8 unique live musical performances will follow select films, and 7 panels will address diverse issues relating to film and entertainment. Complementing this year's lineup, most films will be followed by filmmakers' Q&As

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to renowned filmmaker James Ivory. To tell us all about this amazing event - Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder & Executive Director - Meira Blaustein.

Tags
The Roundtable meira blausteinWoodstock Festivalwoodstock film festivalfilms
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Hudson Valley Gospel Festival in Poughkeepsie on 9/30
    Joe Donahue
    The fourth Hudson Valley Gospel Festival is set for Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    Catskill Mountain Foundation presents preview performance of new work from HopeBoykinDance
    Sarah LaDuke
    Two time “Bessie Award” winning dancer, choreographer, educator, director, writer, and speaker, Hope Boykin, founder of HopeBoykinDance, was an original member of Complexions, danced with Philadanco, and performed for 20 years with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. On September 16, a new piece from HopeBoykinDance will be presented by the Catskill Mountain Foundation at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 143
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents a series of diverse events across the Hudson Valley region that focus attention on the climate emergency. Organizations are welcomed to create their own climate solutions events – including workshops, lectures, music, art shows, and more.This year’s Hudson Valley Climate Solutions week kicks-off on September 16 and there are over 50 events, both in-person and virtual, taking place across the Hudson Valley. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.
Load More