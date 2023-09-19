Woodstock Film Festival 2023

The Woodstock Film Festival is getting ready for its 24th Anniversary, September 27 - October 1, 2023, to be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties, and online.

This year's festival is showcasing 28 feature narrative films and 26 feature documentaries by distinguished and emerging directors, with 9 World Premieres, 7 U.S. Premieres, 9 East Coast Premieres, and 16 New York Premieres, as well as 107 outstanding short live-action films, documentaries, animation, and music videos.

In addition, 8 unique live musical performances will follow select films, and 7 panels will address diverse issues relating to film and entertainment. Complementing this year's lineup, most films will be followed by filmmakers' Q&As

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to renowned filmmaker James Ivory. To tell us all about this amazing event - Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder & Executive Director - Meira Blaustein.