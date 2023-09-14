"Tongues" and "Savage Love" at Woodstock Playhouse

Bardavon Presents three legendary performers in two surreal and arresting “concertos” about romantic love by two of America’s greatest creative forces. Featuring Oscar winner, 5 time Tony nominee Estelle Parsons—Emmy winner, Oscar nominee David Strathairn and NEA Jazz Master Jack DeJohnette on percussion in Pulitzer Prize winner Sam Shepard and six time Obie winner Joseph Chaikin’s TONGUES and SAVAGE/LOVE, directed by Chris Silva and produced by Stephen LaMarca at the Woodstock Playhouse.

Tongues and Savage/Love were developed and first performed at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco in 1978 with Chaikin as the actor and Shepard on percussion. It premiered at New York’s Public Theatre in 1979.

Performances will be held: September 22-23 at 8pm, & September 24 at 3pm. It is a pleasure to welcome Estelle Parsons, Jack DiJohnette and Chris Silva.