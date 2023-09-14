© 2023
The Roundtable

"Tongues" and "Savage Love" at Woodstock Playhouse

By Joe Donahue
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT

Bardavon Presents three legendary performers in two surreal and arresting “concertos” about romantic love by two of America’s greatest creative forces. Featuring Oscar winner, 5 time Tony nominee Estelle Parsons—Emmy winner, Oscar nominee David Strathairn and NEA Jazz Master Jack DeJohnette on percussion in Pulitzer Prize winner Sam Shepard and six time Obie winner Joseph Chaikin’s TONGUES and SAVAGE/LOVE, directed by Chris Silva and produced by Stephen LaMarca at the Woodstock Playhouse.

Tongues and Savage/Love were developed and first performed at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco in 1978 with Chaikin as the actor and Shepard on percussion. It premiered at New York’s Public Theatre in 1979.

Performances will be held: September 22-23 at 8pm, & September 24 at 3pm. It is a pleasure to welcome Estelle Parsons, Jack DiJohnette and Chris Silva.

musicwoodstock playhousebardavonestelle parsonsjack dejohnette
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
