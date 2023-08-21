© 2023
The Roundtable

Kim Wickens, author of "Lexington: The Extraordinary Life and Turbulent Times of America's Legendary Racehorse," at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on 8/24

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "Lexington" by Kim Wickens
Ballantine Books

Kim Wickens, a lawyer and dressage rider, became fascinated by the legendary race horse , Lexington, when she learned that twelve of Thoroughbred racing's thirteen Triple Crown winners descended from Lexington. She spent years meticulously researching the horse and his legacy.

In her book, ""Lexington: The Extraordinary Life and Turbulent Times of America's Legendary Racehorse," she presents an absorbing, exciting account that transports readers back to the raucous beginning of American horse racing and introduces them to the stallion at its heart.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
