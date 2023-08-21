Kim Wickens, author of "Lexington: The Extraordinary Life and Turbulent Times of America's Legendary Racehorse," at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on 8/24

Kim Wickens, a lawyer and dressage rider, became fascinated by the legendary race horse , Lexington, when she learned that twelve of Thoroughbred racing's thirteen Triple Crown winners descended from Lexington. She spent years meticulously researching the horse and his legacy.

In her book, ""Lexington: The Extraordinary Life and Turbulent Times of America's Legendary Racehorse," she presents an absorbing, exciting account that transports readers back to the raucous beginning of American horse racing and introduces them to the stallion at its heart.