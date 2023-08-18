© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Meadowlark Festival 9/8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard

By Joe Donahue
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Meadowlark Fest 2023 festival poster

The Hudson Valley Meadowlark Festival is set to take place from Sept. 8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard & Farmers Market in Stone Ridge, NY, featuring some of the most storied names in Americana, indie rock, and experimental music.

Meadowlark Festival is a curated three-day experience celebrating American roots and independent music. The venue is the picturesque Stone Ridge Orchard, operating for the past 200 years as a productive, diversified farm, raising a wide variety of sustainably-grown gourmet fruits and vegetables on 115 scenic rolling acres.

The performance site will be under the shade of the farm’s iconic nearly 400-year-old oak tree, the jewel of Stone Ridge, next to a stand of some of the oldest apple trees in the region.

Meadowlark Fest Producer Daniel Leslie and Elizabeth Ryan from Stone Ridge Orchard join us for a preview.

Tags
The Roundtable music festivalmusicfestivalstone ridgeStone Ridge Orchard & Farmers Marketmeadowlark festival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • J'Nai Bridges
    The Roundtable
    Mezzo-Soprano J'Nai Bridges at Tanglewood 8/18 and 8/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    J’Nai Bridges will perform at Tanglewood tonight in a prelude concert in Ozawa Hall, and this Sunday, August 20, she’ll join the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in The Shed for a performance of Michael Tippet’s “Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time” and Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.
  • Book cover for "Holding the Note" by David Reminick
    The Roundtable
    "Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music" by David Remnick
    Joe Donahue
    Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and editor of The New Yorker David Remnick has gathered his writing on some of the essential musicians of our time - intimate portraits of Leonard Cohen, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and more for his new book, "Holding the Note."
  • Barrington Stage Company - Faith Healer - 2023
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company presents Brian Friel's "Faith Healer," directed by Julianne Boyd
    Joe Donahue
    Barrington Stage Company’s production of "Faith Healer" is running in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through August 27 on the St. Germain Stage. In the play, the mysterious and charismatic Frank Hardy travels as a faith healer across the Welsh and Scottish countryside.
  • Carlos Simon
    The Roundtable
    Composer Carlos Simon's "Four Black American Dances" - commissioned by The BSO and performed at Tanglewood 8/18
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, August 18th, Andris Nelsons will conduct The Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring works by Saint-Saëns, Simon, and Gershwin featuring soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet on piano in The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.The “Simon” of those listed composers is Carlos Simon and his piece, “Four Black American Dances,” is a BSO commission. The piece celebrates the composer’s heritage and the presence of dance in Black culture as a medium for ritual, worship, celebration, and social connectivity.
  • David Smith, Euterpe and Terpsichore, 1946, Silicon bronze, brass, 15 5/8 x 23 1/8 x 9 5/16 in. (39.7 x 58.7 x 23.7 cm); wood base, 4 1/16 x 18 x 7 3/8 in. (10.3 x 45.7 x 18.7 cm). The Estate of David Smith, New York
    The Roundtable
    "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance" at The Hyde Collection through 9/17
    Joe Donahue
    In honor of its sixtieth anniversary, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York presents the exhibition: "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance." Curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, this is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.Guest Curator of “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” and Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, Dr. Jennifer Field, and Curator of Education and Engagement at the Hyde Collection, Katelyn Foley join us.
Load More