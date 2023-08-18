Meadowlark Festival 9/8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard

The Hudson Valley Meadowlark Festival is set to take place from Sept. 8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard & Farmers Market in Stone Ridge, NY, featuring some of the most storied names in Americana, indie rock, and experimental music.

Meadowlark Festival is a curated three-day experience celebrating American roots and independent music. The venue is the picturesque Stone Ridge Orchard, operating for the past 200 years as a productive, diversified farm, raising a wide variety of sustainably-grown gourmet fruits and vegetables on 115 scenic rolling acres.

The performance site will be under the shade of the farm’s iconic nearly 400-year-old oak tree, the jewel of Stone Ridge, next to a stand of some of the oldest apple trees in the region.

Meadowlark Fest Producer Daniel Leslie and Elizabeth Ryan from Stone Ridge Orchard join us for a preview.