© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Pets and Vets with Dr. Kris Dallas and Dr. Susan Sikule 8/16/23

Published August 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Mitchell the cat lounges on a summer day
WAMC
Mitchell the cat lounges on a summer day

We welcome back Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland, New York and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Rgraf hosts.

Dr. Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine, after completing her undergraduate at the University of Rochester. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Based in Saratoga Springs, NY, Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who uses a variety of modalities to optimize your pets' health, no matter their life stages. Dr. Kris works to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

Tags
Vox Pop Pets & VetsDr. Susan SikuleDr. Kris Dallas
Related Content
  • A hound poses majestically in the grass
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets 7/12/23
    It’s the July installment of Pets & Vets. With us to take your calls is Dr. Carrie O’Loughlin of Delmar Animal Hospital. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ducks on a pond
    Vox Pop
    Birding 8/1/23
    Look, up in the sky! It's a bird. That's all, just a bird. We welcome back Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart for our monthly dose of ornithology. Call in! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • A garden ornament, in the style of an Easter Island statue, overlooks a hill filled with low grown
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 7/20/23
    The gardeners return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More