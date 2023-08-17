© 2023
The Roundtable

"War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine" by Norman Solomon

By Joe Donahue
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
Book cover for "The War Made Invisible" by Norman Solomon
The New Press

More than twenty years ago, 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan set into motion a hugely consequential shift in America’s foreign policy: a perpetual state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. The book, "War Made Invisible," by journalist and political analyst Norman Solomon, exposes how this happened, and what its consequences are, from military and civilian casualties to drained resources at home.

From Iraq through Afghanistan and Syria and on to little-known deployments in a range of countries around the globe, the United States has been at perpetual war for at least the past two decades. Yet many of these forays remain off the radar of average Americans.

Meanwhile, the increased use of high technology, air power, and remote drones has put distance between soldiers and the civilians who die. Back at home, Solomon argues, the cloak of invisibility masks massive Pentagon budgets that receive bipartisan approval even as policy makers struggle to fund the domestic agenda.

Afghanistan war military military service military industrial complex
