The Roundtable

"Kingdom Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and How a Once Swingin’ Cow Town Chased the Ultimate Comeback" by Mark Dent and Rustin Dodd

By Joe Donahue
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "Kingdom Quarterback" by Mark Dent and Rustin Dodd
Dutton

Fresh off of thrilling 2023 Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs, Sports Journalists and Authors Mark Dent and Rustin Dodd have written the new book: "Kingdom Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and How a Once Swingin’ Cow Town Chased the Ultimate Comeback."

The book combines two inspiring stories that fit perfectly together—a biography of superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who brought the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in fifty years in 2019 as well as a second in 2023, along with the historical struggles and recent resurgence of the former “Paris of the Plains,” Kansas City.

Mark Dent is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Texas Monthly, Vox, Wired, The Kansas City Star, and elsewhere. Rustin Dodd is a senior features writer at The Athletic.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
