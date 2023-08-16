© 2023
"Pricing the Priceless" by environmental strategist Paula DiPerna

By Joe Donahue
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
In the new book, Pricing the Priceless: The Financial Transformation to Value the Planet, Solve the Climate Crisis, and Protect Our Most Precious Assets, environmental strategist, speaker, world traveler and author Paula DiPerna looks to de-mystify and unveil today’s most fascinating financial disruption―pricing the priceless to flip conventional ideas of how we value natural assets and why.

She asks the question long ignored: Why do we value the indispensable atmosphere at zero, but dispensable production in the trillions? She digs into alternatives, with real-life examples from around the globe of financial innovations.

Paula DiPerna is a widely published author, strategic policy consultant, and executive.

The Roundtable Climate Changeglobal warmingresourcesnatural resourcesEnvironment
