"Pricing the Priceless" by environmental strategist Paula DiPerna

In the new book, Pricing the Priceless: The Financial Transformation to Value the Planet, Solve the Climate Crisis, and Protect Our Most Precious Assets, environmental strategist, speaker, world traveler and author Paula DiPerna looks to de-mystify and unveil today’s most fascinating financial disruption―pricing the priceless to flip conventional ideas of how we value natural assets and why.

She asks the question long ignored: Why do we value the indispensable atmosphere at zero, but dispensable production in the trillions? She digs into alternatives, with real-life examples from around the globe of financial innovations.

Paula DiPerna is a widely published author, strategic policy consultant, and executive.