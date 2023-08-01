"We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care" - an interview with co-author Amy Finkelstein

30 million Americans lack formal health insurance. Many of the rest live in constant danger of losing their coverage if they lose their jobs, give birth, get older, get healthier, get richer, or move. Even with insurance, most Americans live with the risk of enormous medical bills for their “covered” care.

Amy Finkelstein is a Professor of Economics at MIT. She is an elected member of the Institute of Medicine as well as the Director of the Health Care Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She has also won the MacArthur prize.

Amy Finkelstein has co-authored a book with Stanford health economist Liran Einav entitled “We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care.” The book shares a provocative blueprint for a new health care system, built from the ground up.