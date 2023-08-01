© 2023
The Roundtable

"We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care" - an interview with co-author Amy Finkelstein

By Joe Donahue
Published August 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Book cover for "We've Got You Covered" by Liran Einav and Amy Finkelstein
Portfolio

30 million Americans lack formal health insurance. Many of the rest live in constant danger of losing their coverage if they lose their jobs, give birth, get older, get healthier, get richer, or move. Even with insurance, most Americans live with the risk of enormous medical bills for their “covered” care.

Amy Finkelstein is a Professor of Economics at MIT. She is an elected member of the Institute of Medicine as well as the Director of the Health Care Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She has also won the MacArthur prize.

Amy Finkelstein has co-authored a book with Stanford health economist Liran Einav entitled “We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care.” The book shares a provocative blueprint for a new health care system, built from the ground up.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
