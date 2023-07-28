"Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon" by Melissa L. Sevigny

"Brave the Wild River" by Melissa L. Sevigny tells the riveting tale of two pioneering botanists and their historic boat trip down the Colorado River and through the Grand Canyon.

The book is a spellbinding adventure of two women, botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, who risked their lives to make an unprecedented botanical survey of a defining landscape in the American West, at a time when human influences had begun to change it forever.