Firefox's most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
The Roundtable

"Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon" by Melissa L. Sevigny

By Joe Donahue
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Book cover for "Brave the Wild River"
W. W. Norton & Company
/

"Brave the Wild River" by Melissa L. Sevigny tells the riveting tale of two pioneering botanists and their historic boat trip down the Colorado River and through the Grand Canyon.

The book is a spellbinding adventure of two women, botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, who risked their lives to make an unprecedented botanical survey of a defining landscape in the American West, at a time when human influences had begun to change it forever.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
