The Roundtable

"King: A Life" is a landmark MLK Jr. biography by Jonathan Eig

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
/

Jonathan Eig’s "King: A Life" is the first major biography in decades of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. - and the first to include recently declassified FBI files.

In this revelatory new portrait of the preacher and activist who shook the world, the bestselling biographer gives us an intimate view of the courageous and often emotionally troubled human being who demanded peaceful protest for his movement but was rarely at peace with himself.

Jonathan Eig is a former senior writer for The Wall Street Journal. He is the New York Times bestselling author of several books, including "Ali: A Life," "Luckiest Man: The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig," and "Opening Day: The Story of Jackie Robinson's First Season."

Martin Luther King Jr.civil rightsbiographyJonathan Eig
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
