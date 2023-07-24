"King: A Life" is a landmark MLK Jr. biography by Jonathan Eig

Jonathan Eig’s "King: A Life" is the first major biography in decades of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. - and the first to include recently declassified FBI files.

In this revelatory new portrait of the preacher and activist who shook the world, the bestselling biographer gives us an intimate view of the courageous and often emotionally troubled human being who demanded peaceful protest for his movement but was rarely at peace with himself.

Jonathan Eig is a former senior writer for The Wall Street Journal. He is the New York Times bestselling author of several books, including "Ali: A Life," "Luckiest Man: The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig," and "Opening Day: The Story of Jackie Robinson's First Season."