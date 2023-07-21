Tony Bennett - in memoriam

For decades, singer Tony Bennett was a class unto himself and a bastion of The American Songbook. He has died at the age of 96.

Bennett delighted his fans around the globe with timeless classics such as "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," and his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." From success as a crooner through his generation-spanning duets, his career was remarkable for both its constancy and duration.

Joe Donahue spoke with Tony Bennett in 2014, prior to a concert he was performing at Tanglewood. We air a portion of that conversation this morning in memoriam.