Peter Bogdanovich - in memoriam

Legendary director, actor and screenwriter Peter Bogdanovich has died at age 82. He shot to fame with “The Last Picture Show” in 1971, earning an Academy Award nomination in his early 30s. Other films included “Paper Moon,” “Mask,” “Saint Jack” and a long-running project to finish Orson Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” in 2019. A tabloid fixture throughout his life, Bogdanovich was introduced to a new generation with a recurring role on “The Sopranos.” He spoke with WAMC in 2011 when he was attending a screening of his film "Daisy Miller" at The Linda.
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke. Rice's 1976 novel "Interview With the Vampire" was later adapted, with a script by Rice, into the 1994 movie directed by Neil Jordan and starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. It's also set to be adapted again in an upcoming TV series on AMC and AMC+ set to premiere next year. Anne Rice was a frequent guest on our programs. In memoriam, we’ll share portions of two interviews this morning. The first was recorded in 2012 when the first of Rice’s “The Wolf Gift Chronicles” novels was released and the second in 2013 in a live event with Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs.
American Theatre icon and innovator, Stephen Sondheim, has died at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist had a creative hand in shows like "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum," "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins." This interview was recorded in 2011.
Weeks from her 100th birthday, Hollywood legend Betty White has died, leaving behind a show business legacy that stretched more than eight decades, from radio to television to film. White spoke with WAMC in 2011.