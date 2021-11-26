© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Stephen Sondheim - in memoriam

Published November 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST
Stephen Sondheim circa 1970
Public Domain
Stephen Sondheim circa 1970

American Theatre icon and innovator, Stephen Sondheim, has died at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist had a creative hand in shows like "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum," "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins."

This interview was recorded in 2011 when his book "Finishing the Hat: Collected Lyrics (1954–1981) with Attendant Comments, Principles, Heresies, Grudges, Whines and Anecdotes" (Knopf) was published.

Tags

The Roundtablestephen sondheimmusical theaterbroadwayin memoriam
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More