Stephen Sondheim - in memoriam

American Theatre icon and innovator, Stephen Sondheim, has died at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist had a creative hand in shows like "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum," "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins."

This interview was recorded in 2011 when his book "Finishing the Hat: Collected Lyrics (1954–1981) with Attendant Comments, Principles, Heresies, Grudges, Whines and Anecdotes" (Knopf) was published.