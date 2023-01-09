© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Russell Banks - in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published January 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Book cover for "Foregone"
No Exit Press
/

Russell Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as “Affliction” and “The Sweet Hereafter” in the wintry, rural communities of his native north-east has died. He was 82. We were fortunate to speak with Banks many times about his work - most recently in 2021 when his novel "Foregone" was released. We re-share interview today, in memoriam.

****

Russell Banks, twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, joins us this week to discuss his new novel, “Foregone.” In the novel we meet Canadian-American leftist documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam.

Fife, now in his late seventies, is dying of cancer in Montreal and has agreed to a final interview in which he is determined to bare all his secrets at last, to demythologize his mythologized life.

This show was recorded as part of a virtual author event with Northshire Bookstore.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
