Summer 2023 at The Tang
Summer at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College features new expanded hours and two of the Tang’s most popular traditions: the “Upbeat on the Roof” concert series and the community open house, Frances Day, in honor of the museum’s namesake, Frances Young Tang.
Upbeat on the Roof begins its twenty-second season on Thursday, July 6, at 6 pm with the Albany-based folk band Blue Ranger. New this year, the Tang’s Museum Education team are creating craft kits for kids, which will be given away before each concert starting at 5:30 p.m.
Frances Day is Saturday, July 15, from 2 to 6 pm. The open house features exhibitions, art-making, music, food, and tours. All tours will include American Sign Language interpretation. This year, visitors can meet and make art with two exhibiting artists: Lauren Kelley will lead participants in making snow globes; and Paula Wilson will give a tour of her new exhibition “Toward the Sky’s Back Door” and lead visitors in a stamp-making project.
Dayton Director of the Tang Ian Berry joins us.