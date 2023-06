Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:

You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link

Can't Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan

The Witch of Woodland by Laurel Snyder

Stillwater and Koo Save the World by Jon J. Muth