The Roundtable

New York Stage and Film's 2023 Summer Season

By Joe Donahue
Published June 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT

New York Stage and Film has announced their 2023 Summer Season running July 14-August 6 at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Season at Marist will begin with a VIP Reception and Kick-Off concert on July 14 with “Joe Iconis & Family.”

The season will also include a new play workshop written and performed by Laurence Fishburne; a new musical workshop of “A Wrinkle in Time;” the launch of a new initiative to develop dance-driven musicals with “Paradise Ballroom,” created by Princess Lockerooo and Harold O’Neal; and play readings by Sopan Deb, Beth Henley, Emily Kaczmarek, and Jason Kim.

To tell us more we welcome Interim Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film Liz Carlson.

Tags
The Roundtable new york stage and filmtheatersummer theatre 2023Marist College
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
