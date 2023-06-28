New York Stage and Film's 2023 Summer Season

New York Stage and Film has announced their 2023 Summer Season running July 14-August 6 at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Season at Marist will begin with a VIP Reception and Kick-Off concert on July 14 with “Joe Iconis & Family.”

The season will also include a new play workshop written and performed by Laurence Fishburne; a new musical workshop of “A Wrinkle in Time;” the launch of a new initiative to develop dance-driven musicals with “Paradise Ballroom,” created by Princess Lockerooo and Harold O’Neal; and play readings by Sopan Deb, Beth Henley, Emily Kaczmarek, and Jason Kim.

To tell us more we welcome Interim Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film Liz Carlson.