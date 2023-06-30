Adirondack Riverwalking and Forest Bathing

Adirondack Riverwalking offers guided outdoor experiences near Lake Placid, New York in the Adirondack Park that enhance human health and foster care for nature.

Co-founded by Helene Gibbens and Suzanne Weirich, Adirondack Riverwalking offers small-group guided Sensory Snowshoeing, Forest Bathing, and - as the name would suggest - Riverwalking.

Helene Gibbens is a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, NY State Licensed Hiking and Boats/Canoes Guide, and Certified Yoga Teacher and she joins us.