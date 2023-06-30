© 2023
The Roundtable

Adirondack Riverwalking and Forest Bathing

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Adirondack Park scenic view
SLD
/
WAMC
Adirondack Park scenic view

Adirondack Riverwalking offers guided outdoor experiences near Lake Placid, New York in the Adirondack Park that enhance human health and foster care for nature.

Co-founded by Helene Gibbens and Suzanne Weirich, Adirondack Riverwalking offers small-group guided Sensory Snowshoeing, Forest Bathing, and - as the name would suggest - Riverwalking.

Helene Gibbens is a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, NY State Licensed Hiking and Boats/Canoes Guide, and Certified Yoga Teacher and she joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable riverforestnatureoutdoorsAdirondacks
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
