The Roundtable

Center Square and Hudson/Park Neighborhood Associations present The Stoop Stroll

By Joe Donahue
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Stoop on State Street in Albany, NY
Stoop on State Street in Albany, NY

Center Square and Hudson/Park Neighborhood Associations have joined together for over 40 years to present one of the most enduring events of the summer – The Stoop Stroll. Tours that give a unique glimpse into Albany’s historic urban neighborhoods and gardens.

What was once a tour of private homes and gardens, because of the pandemic, in 2021 turned into a new event: The Stupendous Stoop Stroll. This day-long event will be held on Saturday, June 24th.

It will have a gilded glow. In the summer of 2022 Heyday Productions chose Center Square and the surrounding neighborhoods to film portions of Season Two of The Gilded Age for HBO. We will commemorate this filming with unique walking tours.

To tell us more – we welcome organizers Maureen Kroger and Judy Stacey - who served as Albany City Gardner for over 30 years.

The Roundtable center squarehudson/parkAlbany
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
