BIFF opening night film "Food and Country" with Ruth Reichl

The Berkshire International Film Festival opens Thursday night with the documentary “Food & Country.” The film looks at America’s policy of producing cheap food at all costs which has long hobbled small independent farmers, ranchers and chefs.

Trailblazing food writer Ruth Reichl reaches out across political and social divides to uncover the country’s broken food system and the innovators risking it all to transform it. The film covers a rich cultural spectrum, from fine dining rooms to far lands, discovering passionate, inspirational change makers along the way. Ruth Reichl joins us this morning.

Ruth Reichl began writing about food in 1972 when she published “Mmmmm: A Feastiary.” Since then, she has authored the critically acclaimed, best-selling memoirs “Tender at the Bone;” “Comfort Me with Apples,” “Garlic and Sapphires;” and “For You Mom, Finally.” She has also published a novel, “Delicious!,” and a cookbook, “My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life.“

Before taking on the editor in chief position at “Gourmet” magazine, she was the restaurant critic of “The New York Times” and served as the food editor and restaurant critic for the “Los Angeles Times.”