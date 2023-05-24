A check-in with Yaddo

Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists in Saratoga Springs, New York with the mission is to nurture the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.

Notoriously private for the sake of the artists and their work - we wanted to take the opportunity today to share information about some public facing events on the horizon.

The Inaugural Yaddo Golf Invitational with special guest and Honorary Chair, 17-time LGPA winner Dottie Pepper is taking place today at 1pm.

Yaddo’s Summer Benefit, taking place on June 22nd, will feature a musical performance by Yaddo artists and honorary guests, The Lazours.

The Yaddo gardens re-open on June 11 and Yaddo will host Art of Wellness Yoga classes on Sunday in June and July.

To tell us about these events, and more, we welcome Yaddo President Elaina Richardson and Director of Special Events Angela Schlansker.