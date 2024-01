This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin, Owner of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

BATTERY LIFE by Brennan Gilpatrick & Gregory Lang

WITCH KING by Martha Wells

THE COLLECTED REGRETS OF CLOVER by Mikki Brammer

MY MURDER by Katie Williams - Pub Date 6/6

EDISON’S GHOSTS by Katie Spalding

SMALL MERCIES by Dennis Lehane

CHLORINE by Jade Song