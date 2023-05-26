SPAC season starts with Summer SPACtacular 6/2 and Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists 6/4

Friday, June 2 from 5-11 p.m., The Saratoga Performing Arts Center will host its inaugural fundraiser to kick-off the summer season. Summer SPACtacular will feature an expansive celebration across the SPAC grounds that includes live music, a multi-course “Summerscape Supper,” culinary tastings, cocktails, a whiskey and cigar lounge, fireworks and a dance party on SPAC’s historic stage.

The event will benefit SPAC’s mission, residencies, and youth education initiatives.

Then, on Sunday, June 4 from 2–5 p.m., SPAC will host the sixth annual Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists. Featuring students from local schools and organizations such as Empire State Youth Orchestra, Northeast Ballet Company, Capital District Youth Chorale and the SPAC School of the Arts, the afternoon will include individual performances and art displays, culminating in a large-scale, coordinated production on SPAC’s stage.

To tell us about these two events - and so much more - we welcome SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and VP of Education Dennis Moench.