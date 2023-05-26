© 2023
The Roundtable

SPAC season starts with Summer SPACtacular 6/2 and Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists 6/4

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
SPAC
/

Friday, June 2 from 5-11 p.m., The Saratoga Performing Arts Center will host its inaugural fundraiser to kick-off the summer season. Summer SPACtacular will feature an expansive celebration across the SPAC grounds that includes live music, a multi-course “Summerscape Supper,” culinary tastings, cocktails, a whiskey and cigar lounge, fireworks and a dance party on SPAC’s historic stage.

The event will benefit SPAC’s mission, residencies, and youth education initiatives.

Then, on Sunday, June 4 from 2–5 p.m., SPAC will host the sixth annual Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists. Featuring students from local schools and organizations such as Empire State Youth Orchestra, Northeast Ballet Company, Capital District Youth Chorale and the SPAC School of the Arts, the afternoon will include individual performances and art displays, culminating in a large-scale, coordinated production on SPAC’s stage.

To tell us about these two events - and so much more - we welcome SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and VP of Education Dennis Moench.

SPAC School of the Arts
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
