The Roundtable

Actor and Oceana Board Chair Sam Waterston at The Salisbury Forum on 6/2

By Joe Donahue
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Sam Waterston pictured at Oceana's 2016 SeaChange Summer Party.
Tom Vickers
/
Provided
Sam Waterston pictured at Oceana's 2016 SeaChange Summer Party.

Sam Waterston, award-winning actor in theater, film and television, has also been Chair of the Board of Oceana since 2001. Oceana is the largest global advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world's oceans.

He will discuss the state of the world's oceans and various efforts to make them healthier and more abundant when he speaks at the Salisbury Forum in a talk entitled "A Plan of Action to Save Our Oceans and Climate" on Friday, June 2, at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School at 7:30 p.m.

The Roundtable Sam WaterstonoceanSalisbury ForumClimateclimate crisiswaterwildlife
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
