The Roundtable

Meet the Panelist: Fran Berman - Part 1

By Joe Donahue
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Fran Berman
Zinj Guo
/
UMASS/Provided
Fran Berman

"Meet the Panelist" is a sporadic segment where we have in depth discussions with Roundtable Panelists to learn about their lives, careers and how they arrive at their various points of view.

In this segment, we talk to Fran Berman - research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
