Sam Waterston, award-winning actor in theater, film and television, has also been Chair of the Board of Oceana since 2001. Oceana is the largest global advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world's oceans. He will discuss the state of the world's oceans and various efforts to make them healthier and more abundant when he speaks at the Salisbury Forum in a talk entitled "A Plan of Action to Save Our Oceans and Climate" on Friday, June 2, at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School at 7:30 p.m.

