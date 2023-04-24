© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Whose Live Anyway? at The Egg - An interview with Greg Proops

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Greg Proops
Provided
/
Greg Proops

Beloved improv comedians from the hit television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are bringing their improv tour to Albany tomorrow night at The Egg at 7 p.m.

Whose LIVE Anyway? will be 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and songs from cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Gary Anthony Williams.

Stand-up comic and actor Greg Proops has won critical and audience praise for his wry, erudite observations on culture and current events in live and podcast settings, as well as his talents as an improvisational performer in the various versions of TV’s "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

Tags
The Roundtable improvimprov comedythe eggcomedy
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/21/23 RT Panel - Earth Day Edition
    We mark Earth Day 2023 with some of the most impressive minds working on climate change issues today. Joining us for the discussion: WAMC's Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck, Award-winning author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "The Sixth Extinction," Elizabeth Kolbert, and contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade, Jeff Goodell.
  • Book cover for "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    The Roundtable
    "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    Joe Donahue
    Fresh off his successful debut and Good Morning America Book Club pick “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb is back with his next classical music mystery – “Symphony of Secrets.”
  • Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
    The Roundtable
    Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone. Actors Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey join us.
  • Artwork for "Dig"
    The Roundtable
    Harbinger Theatre/Circle Theatre Players present Theresa Rebeck's "Dig"
    Joe Donahue
    Harbinger Theatre is back. In collaboration with Circle Theatre Players and Sand Lake Center for The Arts, they will put on a production of ‘Dig’ by Theresa Rebeck, running from the 21 to the 30 of April.A dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, who made a suicide attempt after a terrible tragedy. Roger, the store owner, wants nothing to do with this situation, but Megan is improbably clinging to life. Can a soul beyond saving be saved? A play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.Joining us this morning – we welcome: Patrick White – Harbinger Theatre co-founder and Director of “Dig” and Actors Laura Graver who plays Megan and Adam Coons who plays Roger.
  • REM-Murmur-Album-Photo-scaled.jpeg
    The Roundtable
    Live From Upstate: MURMUR R.E.M.embered with R.E.M. biographer Tony Fletcher 4/15
    Joe Donahue
    In April 1983, R.E.M., a little known four-piece from Athens, GA released "Murmur," a landmark debut album that would not only propel the band on a steady path towards 1990s global fame. Now, almost 40 years to the day from its release, best selling music biographer Tony Fletcher, author of "Perfect Circle: The Story of R.E.M.," will host an interactive presentation on "Murmur" in a Live from Upstate from Upstate event at Upstate Film's Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York.
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
Load More