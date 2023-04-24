Whose Live Anyway? at The Egg - An interview with Greg Proops

Beloved improv comedians from the hit television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are bringing their improv tour to Albany tomorrow night at The Egg at 7 p.m.

Whose LIVE Anyway? will be 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and songs from cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Gary Anthony Williams.

Stand-up comic and actor Greg Proops has won critical and audience praise for his wry, erudite observations on culture and current events in live and podcast settings, as well as his talents as an improvisational performer in the various versions of TV’s "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"