Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Live From Upstate: MURMUR R.E.M.embered with R.E.M. biographer Tony Fletcher 4/15

By Joe Donahue
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
REM-Murmur-Album-Photo-scaled.jpeg

In April 1983, R.E.M., a little known four-piece from Athens, GA released "Murmur," a landmark debut album that would not only propel the band on a steady path towards 1990s global fame. Now, almost 40 years to the day from its release, best selling music biographer Tony Fletcher, author of "Perfect Circle: The Story of R.E.M.," will host an interactive presentation on "Murmur" in a Live from Upstate from Upstate event at Upstate Film's Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York.

The event will feature R.E.M. covers performed by musicians Mark Sidgwick, Andy Shernoff, Joe Magistro and Noel Fletcher.

tony fletcher
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
