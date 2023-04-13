Live From Upstate: MURMUR R.E.M.embered with R.E.M. biographer Tony Fletcher 4/15

In April 1983, R.E.M., a little known four-piece from Athens, GA released "Murmur," a landmark debut album that would not only propel the band on a steady path towards 1990s global fame. Now, almost 40 years to the day from its release, best selling music biographer Tony Fletcher, author of "Perfect Circle: The Story of R.E.M.," will host an interactive presentation on "Murmur" in a Live from Upstate from Upstate event at Upstate Film's Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York.

The event will feature R.E.M. covers performed by musicians Mark Sidgwick, Andy Shernoff, Joe Magistro and Noel Fletcher.