4/21/23 RT Panel - Earth Day Edition

We mark Earth Day 2023 with some of the most impressive minds working on climate change issues today.

Joining us for the discussion: WAMC's Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck, Award-winning author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "The Sixth Extinction," Elizabeth Kolbert, and contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade, Jeff Goodell.

• Senior fellow and visiting faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, Founder of Beyond Plastics, former EPA regional administrator Judith Enck

• Award-winning author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben. Bill is the author of "The End of Nature," "Deep Economy," and his latest book, "The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened." He is the founder of the environmental organizations Step It Up and 350.org, and was among the first to warn of the dangers of global warming. He is a scholar in residence at Middlebury College.

• Elizabeth Kolbert is the author of "Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change and The Sixth Extinction," for which she won the Pulitzer Prize. She is a staff writer at The New Yorker and her latest book is: "Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future."

• Jeff Goodell is a New York Times bestselling author of seven books, including "The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World" and "Big Coal: The Dirty Secret Behind America's Energy Future." He is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow and a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade. His forthcoming book is: "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet."