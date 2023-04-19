© 2023
Harbinger Theatre/Circle Theatre Players present Theresa Rebeck's "Dig"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for "Dig"
Provided

Harbinger Theatre is back. In collaboration with Circle Theatre Players and Sand Lake Center for The Arts, they will put on a production of ‘Dig’ by Theresa Rebeck, running from the 21 to the 30 of April.

A dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, who made a suicide attempt after a terrible tragedy. Roger, the store owner, wants nothing to do with this situation, but Megan is improbably clinging to life. Can a soul beyond saving be saved? A play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.

Joining us this morning – we welcome: Patrick White – Harbinger Theatre co-founder and Director of “Dig” and Actors Laura Graver who plays Megan and Adam Coons who plays Roger.

The Roundtable theaterharbinger theatreactordirectortheresa rebeck
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
