Harbinger Theatre/Circle Theatre Players present Theresa Rebeck's "Dig"

Harbinger Theatre is back. In collaboration with Circle Theatre Players and Sand Lake Center for The Arts, they will put on a production of ‘Dig’ by Theresa Rebeck, running from the 21 to the 30 of April.

A dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, who made a suicide attempt after a terrible tragedy. Roger, the store owner, wants nothing to do with this situation, but Megan is improbably clinging to life. Can a soul beyond saving be saved? A play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.

Joining us this morning – we welcome: Patrick White – Harbinger Theatre co-founder and Director of “Dig” and Actors Laura Graver who plays Megan and Adam Coons who plays Roger.